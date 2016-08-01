FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, CECO reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, CECO reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment, ceoc reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders

* Agreement provides for substantial improvement in recoveries for second lien noteholders to those contemplated in ceoc's plan of reorganization

* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes under certain of indentures

* Agreement provides holders of second lien notes with recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint valuation

* Co and ceoc have continued to engage with remaining creditor groups, including official committee of second lien noteholders

* Second lien noteholders, with second lien notes held by parties hold approximately 37% of ceoc's second lien notes

* Agreement provides all holders of second lien notes with recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint valuation in ceoc's disclosure statement

* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.