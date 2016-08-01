BRIEF-Rayonier Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier advanced materials reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $214 million versus i/b/e/s view $212.3 million

* Says 2016 pro forma ebitda outlook raised to $195 to $205 million

* Sees 2016 net income expected to be $51 to $57 million

* Says transformation initiative targeting $75 to $90 million cost reduction by 2018 on-track

* Rayonier advanced materials inc sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be $90 million, including a portion of capital for lignin joint venture

* Sees 2016 cellulose specialties sales volumes to decline 4 to 5 percent compared to 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)