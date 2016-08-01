FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kennametal sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kennametal sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc

* Kennametal announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results; provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 sales $521 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40

* Q4 loss per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate 2017 organic sales growth of between negative 2 percent and positive 2 percent

* Sees 2017 free operating cash flow between $90 million and $110 million

* Additionally, have embarked on workforce reduction initiative with expected costs of $80-$95 million which should reduce employment by 1,000

* Kennametal inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

* Workforce reduction initiative to result in an annual run rate savings of $100-$110 million by fiscal year-end 2017

* Announced restructuring plans are expected to yield incremental savings of approximately $31 million by fiscal year-end 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During quarter, recorded discrete tax charge of $1.02 per share, associated with valuation allowance with regards to deferred tax assets in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.