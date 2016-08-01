FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.71
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Douglas Dynamics Inc

* Douglas dynamics announces record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company increases and narrows 2016 outlook

* For first six months of 2016, company's performance has exceeded initial internal expectations

* Anticipate that q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.