a year ago
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports July 2016 trading volume
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports July 2016 trading volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Holdings Inc

* Cboe holdings reports july 2016 trading volume

* Cboe holdings inc says s&p 500 index (spx) options had an adv of 1.1 million contracts in july, an increase of 7 percent from july 2015

* Equity options traded at cboe had an adv of 1.4 million contracts in july, an increase of 13 percent from june 2016

* Cboe holdings inc says spx options in extended trading hours at cboe, had adv of 2,342 contracts in july, up from 1,781 in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

