BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners qtrly loss $0.52 per limited partner unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners Lp

* Con Energy Partners, LP announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Qtrly production averaged 4,077 boe/d, a decrease of 4.9% sequentially and a decrease of 11.7% year-over-year

* Qtrly total revenues $4.7 million versus $12.7 million

* Con energy partners lp sees fy net production 3,850 - 4,250 boe/d

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52 per limited partner unit

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $20.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

