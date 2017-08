Aug 1 (Reuters) - Msci Inc

* MSCI prices $500 million 4.750% senior notes due 2026

* Size of offering reflects an increase of $100 million from previously announced offering size.

* Priced a private offering of $500 million aggregate amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100% to yield 4.750%

