BRIEF-Foraco International posts Q2 rev of $32.3 mln vs $43.8 mln
August 2, 2016 / 9:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foraco International posts Q2 rev of $32.3 mln vs $43.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foraco International Sa :

* Foraco International reports Q2 2016

* Says Q2 2016 revenue amounted to US$32.3 million compared to US$43.8 million in Q2 2015, a decrease of 26 pct

* Qtrly loss per share 4.28 cents

* Company continues to adopt going concern basis in preparing its financial statements

* "There is possibility that company's actual operating performance during coming year may be different from expectations"

* Says company expects it will execute its strategy primarily through organic growth in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
