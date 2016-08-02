FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aetna Q2 operating EPS $2.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc :

* Q2 revenue $16 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.69 billion

* Quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $7.90 to $8.10

* Q2 earnings per share $2.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna projects full-year 2016 net income per share of $6.28 to $6.48

* Projects full-year 2016 net income per share of $6.28 to $6.48

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly health care medical benefit ratio 82.4% versus 81.1%

* Medical membership totaled approximately 23.0 million at june 30, 2016

* "continue to expect strong operating performance for remainder of 2016"

* To withdraw all 2017 public exchange expansion plans, undertaking evaluation of future participation in current 15-state footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
