Aug 2 (Reuters) - Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Quarterly total revenues $578.6 million versus $735.9 million

* Quarterly net income attributable to limited partners was $0.33 per common limited partner unit

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $488.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Continue to target mid-to-high teens distribution growth through 2018 while keeping our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio below 4 times"