BRIEF-CBIZ reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
August 2, 2016 / 10:37 AM / in a year

BRIEF-CBIZ reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBIZ Inc

* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $197 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda growth is projected to be within a range of 7% to 9% over $87.0 million reported for 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $801.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-unit organic revenue up 2.7%

* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase 12% to 15% over reported $0.66 for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

