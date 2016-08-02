FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eaton Q2 operating earnings per share $1.07
August 2, 2016 / 10:47 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eaton Q2 operating earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc :

* Eaton reports second quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.07, above midpoint of guidance

* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.06 billion

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 operating earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Continue to expect a decline in organic revenue in 2016 of between 2 and 4 percent

* Now estimate impact of negative currency translation to be $225 million, $25 million higher than our previous estimate for FY 2016

* Restructuring program proceeding as planned

* For full-year 2016, now planning to spend $145 million in restructuring costs, $5 million more than previous guidance

* Continue to expect that restructuring program will deliver $174 million of incremental profit in 2016 compared to 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

