FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Harris Corp Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harris Corp Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Harris Corp :

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.53 to $5.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.94 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $7.11 billion to $7.33 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for GAAP income from continuing operations is a range of $5.53 to $5.73 per diluted share

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for non-GAAP income from continuing operations is a range of $5.70 to $5.90 per diluted share

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 revenue is a range of $7.11 to $7.33 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.