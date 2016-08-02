BRIEF-Harris Corp Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Harris Corp :

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.53 to $5.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.94 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $7.11 billion to $7.33 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for GAAP income from continuing operations is a range of $5.53 to $5.73 per diluted share

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for non-GAAP income from continuing operations is a range of $5.70 to $5.90 per diluted share

* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 revenue is a range of $7.11 to $7.33 billion