BRIEF-Nisource reports Q2 non-gaap operating EPS $0.08
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nisource reports Q2 non-gaap operating EPS $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc :

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nisource reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10

* Now expects to complete nearly $1.5 billion in planned utility infrastructure investments in 2016

* 2016 earnings guidance provides starting point for co's long-term annual non-gaap eps, dividend growth projections of 4-6 percent annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

