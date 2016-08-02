BRIEF-Harris Corp, JANA partners reach agreement for future appointment of 2 new mutually agreed independent directors to Harris board

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Harris Corp :
* Harris Corporation and JANA partners reach agreement
* Agreement for future appointment of two new mutually agreed independent directors to Harris board of directors
* Both individuals will be included in Harris' slate of directors nominated for election at company's 2016 annual meeting
* JANA has agreed to certain standstill, voting and support commitments that are expected to continue until June 2017