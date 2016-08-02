BRIEF-Harris Corp, JANA partners reach agreement for future appointment of 2 new mutually agreed independent directors to Harris board

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Harris Corp :

* Harris Corporation and JANA partners reach agreement

* Agreement for future appointment of two new mutually agreed independent directors to Harris board of directors

* Both individuals will be included in Harris' slate of directors nominated for election at company's 2016 annual meeting

* JANA has agreed to certain standstill, voting and support commitments that are expected to continue until June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)