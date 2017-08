Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.50

* Q2 loss per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated full year guidance for capital expenditures of about $500 million to $550 million in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: