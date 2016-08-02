BRIEF-Molson Coors reports Q2 adj earnings per diluted share $1.11

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Quarterly underlying after-tax income $1.11 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $962.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to MCBC $0.81 per share

* Quarterly net sales $1,643.4 million, decreased 3.7 percent on a reported basis

* Quarterly worldwide beer volume: 16.1 million hectoliters, decreased 0.8 percent