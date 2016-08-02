FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mosaic Company reports Q2 loss per share $0.03
August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mosaic Company reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus $2.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 DAP average selling price $343 per tonne versus $450 per tonne

* Q2 phosphate sales volumes 2.4 million tonnes versus 2.8 million tonnes

* Q2 MOP average selling price $ 178 per tonne versus $280 per tonne

* Q2 potash sales volumes 2.0 million tonnes versus 2.3 million tonnes

* Decision to idle Colonsay mine is expected to result in lower unit costs and to preserve cash in second half of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net loss per share included a negative impact of $0.09 from notable items

* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.4 million to 2.7 million tonnes for Q3 of 2016

* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.8 million to 2.1 million tonnes for Q3 of 2016

* Mosaic's q3 realized DAP price, FOB plant, is estimated to range from $310 to $340 per tonne

* Sees for calendar year 2016 capital expenditures to range from $750 million to $850 million

* Q3 realized MOP price, FOB plant, estimated to range from $160 to $175 per tonne and gross margin rate is estimated to be in mid-single digits

* Net sales in potash segment totaled $457 million for Q2, down from $730 million last year

* Full year 2016 guidance for phosphates sales volumes and potash sales volumes is unchanged

* "We believe potash prices have bottomed and we see potential for modest price increases in second half of year"

* Delays in signing India and China contracts impacted both buying activity and realized prices for potash in quarter

* For phosphate business, "Expect a stronger second half of 2016, with increased shipments and improved profitability"

* "while environment is challenging, we see signs of stabilization in the second half of year, with fertilizer prices bottoming"

* Taking action to preserve cash and reduce operating expenses

* Results in quarter included after-tax charges of $69 million related to actions co has taken to lower spending on capital projects and reduce expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

