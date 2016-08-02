FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avon reports second-quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Avon Reports Second

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Says company has identified additional savings, within supply chain and sourcing

* Qtrly U.K. Revenue was down 7%, or was relatively unchanged in constant dollars

* Says company has identified targeted $70 million of savings to be realized in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

