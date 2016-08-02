FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-P H Glatfelter Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
August 2, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-P H Glatfelter Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co :

* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated net sales totaled $406.4 million and $410.8 million in second quarters of 2016 and 2015

* Advanced airlaid materials' shipping volumes are expected to increase slightly in q3

* Sees q3 selling prices and raw material and energy prices expected to be in-line with q2

* Composite fibers' shipping volumes in q3 are expected to be slightly higher than q2

* For specialty papers, company expects shipping volumes in q3 to increase by approximately five percent compared with q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
