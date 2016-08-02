FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVS Health Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.86
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVS Health Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp :

* CVS health reports second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.58 excluding items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.32

* Q2 revenue $43.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $44.28 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.38 to $1.41

* Full year adjusted eps guidance raised and narrowed

* Raised and narrowed full year adjusted eps to $5.81 to $5.89 from $5.73 to $5.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised cash flow guidance for 2016 and now expects to deliver cash flow from operations of $8.8 billion to $9.1 billion

* Qtrly same store sales increased 2.1% versus q2 of 2015

* Revised full year gaap diluted eps to $4.92 to $5.00 from $5.24 to $5.39

* When co reports subsequent qts, fy earnings per share guide expected to be cut to reflect impact from future acquisition-related integration costs

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cvs Health Corp sees q3 adjusted eps of $1.55 to $1.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

