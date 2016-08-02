BRIEF-Steven Madden Q2 earnings per share $0.42

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03

* Q2 sales $325.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steve Madden announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 0 to 1 percent

* Company has adjusted its sales outlook for fiscal year 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company now expects that net sales will increase 0% to 1% over net sales in 2015

* Continues to expect diluted eps for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $1.93 to $2.03

* Seeing softer than anticipated trends in private label footwear business and with certain international distributors