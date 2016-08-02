FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Steven Madden Q2 earnings per share $0.42
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steven Madden Q2 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03

* Q2 sales $325.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steve Madden announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 0 to 1 percent

* Company has adjusted its sales outlook for fiscal year 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company now expects that net sales will increase 0% to 1% over net sales in 2015

* Continues to expect diluted eps for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $1.93 to $2.03

* Seeing softer than anticipated trends in private label footwear business and with certain international distributors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.