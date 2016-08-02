BRIEF-Engility announces proposed offering of $380 mln senior notes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc :

* Engility announces proposed offering of $380 million senior notes

* Expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which co enters into new $165 million revolving credit facility due 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, to repay in full all of its outstanding indebtedness, among the others

* Engility Holdings Inc says expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which would incur up to $800 million in term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)