August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-P&G Q4 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :

* P&G announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 sales $16.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.83 billion

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by about one percentage point for fy

* Fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs

* Core eps growth in q1 of fiscal 2017 will be disproportionately affected by foreign exchange headwinds

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.71

* Projecting organic sales growth of approximately 2% for fiscal 2017

* Estimates all-in sales growth of about 1% for fiscal 2017

* Expects combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by about one percentage point in 2017

* Organic sales increased two percent for quarter driven by a two percent increase in organic shipment volume

* Expects 2017 core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67

* 2017 all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to increase 45% to 55% versus fiscal year 2016 GAAP EPS of $3.69

* Exact earnings gain from deal with Coty will not be known until completion of deal, which is targeted for October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
