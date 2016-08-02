BRIEF-ADM Q2 earnings per share $0.48

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co :

* ADM reports second quarter earnings of $0.48 per share, $0.41 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "market conditions began to turn in quarter, presenting improved opportunities for second half"

* "continue to make progress in strategic review of our ethanol dry mills"

* Remain on track to meet $275 million run-rate savings target by end of calendar year

* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $ 234 million versus $ 344 million

* Qtrly revenues $15,629 million versus $17,186 million

* "with improved fundamentals, we anticipate a more favorable second half of year"

* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $97 million versus $152 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)