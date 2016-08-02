BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Q2 earnings per share $0.78

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc :

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc reports second quarter 2016 net income per diluted share(2) of $0.78 and operating earnings per diluted share(1)(2) of $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $1.39 billion

* Q2 net earned premium of $1.18 billion, up 22.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)