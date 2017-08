BRIEF-Enernoc Q2 total revenue $132.7 mln vs $72.5 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc :

* Enernoc reports results for second quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $157.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share breakeven

* Qtrly total revenue $132.7 million versus $72.5 million

* Enernoc Inc Sees FY 2016 Total Revenue $370 $400 million

* Sees 2016 share loss $2.95-$2.60

* Appointed Bill Sorenson chief financial officer of company effective august 22, 2016

* Sorenson will succeed Neil Moses, who plans to retire in early 2017

* Sees Q3 revenue $141-$161 million; sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00-$0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)