a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telesta Therapeutics provides strategic update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telesta Therapeutics Inc :

* Telesta Therapeutics provides strategic update

* Termination of future expenditures on mcna

* Will close manufacturing unit in montreal,seeking buyer for this facility,reducing current intellectual property expenditures to minimum

* Implemented workforce reduction that will decrease its operational workforce, to 15 full time employees from 50 people at march 31, 2016

* Seeking to monetize two former manufacturing assets

* Will cease to expend any significant effort or funds to find a partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
