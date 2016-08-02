FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Intrepid Potash Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17
August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intrepid potash announces second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Qtrly potash sales of $39.2 million on sales volume of 168,000 tons versus potash sales of $57.1 million on sales volume of 147,000 tons in q2 2015

* Average net realized sales price per potash ton in q2 of 2016 was 46% lower compared with q2 of 2015

* Reached agreement in principle regarding revised terms of senior notes and received commitment for a new revolving credit facility

* "we continue to be impacted by nutrient pricing uncertainty and ongoing global oversupply of potash products" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

