BRIEF-Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA, gears up for phase III trial of PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :

* Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and gears up for Phase III trial Of PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia

* Multinational study to be conducted in U.S. and Europe

* Estimated trial enrollment of approximately 250 patients

* Also moving CLI indication forward in Europe and Japan

* Look forward to starting U.S. Phase III trial with our cell therapy for treatment of CLI by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)