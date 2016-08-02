BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics signs loan agreement for up to $100 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron therapeutics enters into loan agreement for up to $100 million

* Entered into an agreement with Tang Capital Partners, lp whereby tang capital will lend company up to $100 million

* Loan will have a two-year term and bear interest of 8% per annum.

* First close of $50 million is expected to occur within five business days

* Second close of an additional $50 million is subject to achievement of a corporate milestone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)