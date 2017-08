Aug 2 (Reuters) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd

* Naturally Splendid announces update to proposed private placement financing

* Amending terms of private placement of up to 9.3 million units at $0.27 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)