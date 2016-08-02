FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcus Development Group to purchase Dawson Gold Joint Venture assets
August 2, 2016 / 3:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arcus Development Group to purchase Dawson Gold Joint Venture assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arcus Development Group Inc :

* Arcus to purchase Dawson gold joint venture assets

* As payment for ATAC's 50% interest in 4 JV, Arcus will issue ATAC 10.9 million common shares and 5 million share purchase warrants

* Warrants will entitle ATAC to buy additional 5 million Arcus shares at $0.20/share at any time within five years after closing of deal

* 10.9 million shares being issued to ATAC will result in ATAC holding 19.99% of co's share capital following completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
