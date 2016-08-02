FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
August 2, 2016 / 3:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Karnalyte Resources Inc:

* Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders

* Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard

* Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016

* GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

