BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Karnalyte Resources Inc:

* Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders

* Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard

* Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016

* GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction