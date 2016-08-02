FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-StorageVault to buy $15 mln Calgary self storage asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Storagevault Canada Inc :

* StorageVault executes purchase agreement to acquire $15 million calgary self storage asset; in negotiations for additional $45 million of assets

* Purchase price to be financed with funds on hand, first mortgage financing, assumption of certain debt in relation to deal

* Anticipated that up to about 20% of purchase price of access assets will be satisfied by issuance of shares of StorageVault

* In negotiations with access Self Storage Inc to buy about $45 million of access assets in Southern Ontario and Montreal, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

