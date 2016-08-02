FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Inc - FoundationOne accepted by FDA and CMS for Parallel Review and FDA Expedited Access Pathway
August 2, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Inc - FoundationOne accepted by FDA and CMS for Parallel Review and FDA Expedited Access Pathway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* FoundationOne accepted by FDA and CMS for parallel review and FDA expedited access pathway

* FDA also accepted foundation medicine's request for review as part of its Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) for breakthrough devices

* Foundation Medicine Inc says based on discussions with FDA and CMS, Foundation Medicine believes parallel review will conclude in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

