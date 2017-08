BRIEF-Federated National Holding Company reports Q2 2016 results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Federated National Holding Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federated National Holding Company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 27.7 percent to $75.1 million

* Says 29.7% increase in qtrly gross written premiums to $171.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $62.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net premiums earned increased $10.8 million, or 22.0%, to $60.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)