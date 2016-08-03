FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zagg Q2 loss per share $0.11
August 3, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zagg Q2 loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg reports record second quarter 2016 net sales of $99.8 million; maintains annual guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 sales $99.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million

* Says maintains 2016 annual guidance, net sales and adjusted ebitda potentially at low end of range

* Says maintaining 2016 annual guidance of $460 million to $500 million for net sales and $60 million to $65 million for adjusted ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

