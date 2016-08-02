BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc

* Chuy's holdings, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $87.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 1.0%

* Expects its diluted net income per share to range from $1.05 to $1.08 for 2016

* Sees comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to 1.0% for remainder of year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S