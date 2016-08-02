FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orion Energy qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion energy systems announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $15.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17 million

* Company is revising its expectations for growth in fiscal 2017

* Currently believes that total revenue should grow by 10-20 percent in fiscal 2017

* Management still believes that company's gross margin should approach 30% threshold by end of this fiscal year

* Orion energy systems inc qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.11

* As of june 30, 2016, orion had a backlog of $12.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $5.2 million at end of q1 fy16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
