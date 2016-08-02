FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods to buy assets of Foodonics International
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods to buy assets of Foodonics International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc

* Cal-Maine foods, inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire egg production assets of foodonics international

* Cal-Maine foods - will acquire egg-land's best, inc. Franchise with licensing rights for portions of certain markets in alabama, florida and georgia .

* Cal-Maine foods - will acquire egg-land's best, inc. Franchise with licensing rights for portions of certain markets in puerto rico, bahamas and cuba. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

