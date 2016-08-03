FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Reuters Facebook Live
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright medical group n.v. Reports 2016 second quarter financial results and increases 2016 guidance

* Q2 sales $171 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales $675 million to $685 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $713.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations $40 million to $45 million

* Anticipates adjusted cash loss per share from continuing operations for full-year 2016 of $0.54 to $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $172.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.