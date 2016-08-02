BRIEF-Primo Water announces second quarter financial results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp
* Primo water announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 sales $34.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $132.2 million to $134.3 million
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $33.9 million to $34.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted ebitda to $21.9 to $22.6 million.