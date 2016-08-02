FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Primo Water announces second quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo water announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 sales $34.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $132.2 million to $134.3 million

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $33.9 million to $34.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted ebitda to $21.9 to $22.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
