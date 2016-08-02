FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calliduscloud Q2 loss per share $0.10
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Calliduscloud Q2 loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* Calliduscloud announces second quarter saas revenue increases 33% to $36.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $49.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $208.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q3 of 2016, company expects total revenue to be between $51.5 million and $52.5 million.

* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue guidance to be between $203.0 million to $207.0 million

* Fy gaap operating loss is expected to be between $16.3 million and $17.3 million, with gaap net loss per share between $0.31 and $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.