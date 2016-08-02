FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Q2 adj EPS $0.73 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Verisk analytics, inc., reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verisk analytics inc qtrly revenues from continuing operations $ 498.3 million, up 16.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $504.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

