BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Q2 adj EPS $0.73 from cont ops

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Verisk analytics, inc., reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verisk analytics inc qtrly revenues from continuing operations $ 498.3 million, up 16.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $504.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: