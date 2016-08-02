BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Q2 adj EPS $0.73 from cont ops

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Verisk analytics inc qtrly revenues from continuing operations $ 498.3 million, up 16.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $504.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S