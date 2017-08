Aug 2 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corporation reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $218.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock