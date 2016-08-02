BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q2 loss per share $12.90

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.590 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue $4.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.53 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Q2 loss per share $12.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S