August 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q2 loss per share $12.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.590 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue $4.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.53 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Q2 loss per share $12.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
