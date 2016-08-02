FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devon Energy posts Q2 core shr $0.06; sees FY oil equivalent production of 598-623 MBOE/D
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devon Energy posts Q2 core shr $0.06; sees FY oil equivalent production of 598-623 MBOE/D

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Reports Second

* Raised 2016 production guidance for retained assets by 3 percent

* Q2 loss per share $3.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total operating revenue $2,488 million versus. $3,393 million last year

* Q2 revenue from oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales totaled $1,085 million versus. $1,587 million last year

* Devon's reported net production averaged 644,000 oil-equivalent barrels (boe) per day during q2 of 2016

* "now on pace to reduce operating and g&a expenses by nearly $1 billion in 2016"

* Legacy midland basin assets have extremely low declines and are expected to produce approximately 15,000 BOE per day in H2 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $1,370 million - $1,645 million

* Raising mid-point of its 2016 production guidance from its retained, go-forward asset base by 18,000 boe per day, or 3 percent

* Sees FY oil equivalent total production between 598 mboe/d to 623 mboe/d

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.06

* Completed asset divestiture program with proceeds totaling $3.2 billion

* Sees q3 oil equivalent total production between 560 mboe/d to 590 mboe/d

* Lowering its full-year 2016 loe outlook by $150 million to a range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* On track to reduce LOE and production taxes by nearly $600 million compared to 2015

* Company now anticipates G&A expenses to decline to a range of $600 million to $650 million for full-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
