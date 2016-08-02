BRIEF-FTAI reports Q2 2016 results; dividend of $0.33 per common share

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC

* FTAI reports second quarter 2016 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share, closes repauno, announces new storage contract at Jefferson Terminal

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly total revenues $33.2 million versus $33.6 million last year

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.15

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)