FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FTAI reports Q2 2016 results; dividend of $0.33 per common share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FTAI reports Q2 2016 results; dividend of $0.33 per common share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC

* FTAI reports second quarter 2016 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share, closes repauno, announces new storage contract at Jefferson Terminal

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly total revenues $33.2 million versus $33.6 million last year

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.15

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.