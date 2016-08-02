FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exco Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exco Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Exco resources, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.40

* Produced 296 mmcfe per day, or 27 bcfe, for q2 2016, consistent with q1 2016

* Implemented several initiatives to reduce lease operating costs and g&a expenses, including significant reductions in workforce

* In appalachia region, company reduced work schedule of certain employees

* Reduced total employees by 28%, including 20% of general and administrative employees and 38% of its field employees, since q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

